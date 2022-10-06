Eupora officers will have new guns for patrol soon

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Eupora police department will soon have new guns for officers to take out on patrol.

Eight new handguns will soon be in the hands of patrolmen.

City leaders applied for a grant back in June, with help from the state and the U.S. Justice Department.

After winning the $5,000 grant and submitting a hardship request, the guns were essentially paid for.

However, there is some paperwork to complete before the advanced training weapons can go to the department.

“Now we are in the process of signing the contract and getting training and then we’ll be able to purchase those eight Glocks with the flashlight that goes underneath, and then also the special holster because when you have all that on the Glock you are going to have to have a bigger holster,” said Janet Cook, grant writer.

The city will also receive a separate $2,800 grant reimbursement for more bulletproof vests.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter