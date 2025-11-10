Eupora opens warming shelter

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Temperatures are dropping, and some cities are already taking action to help residents face the cold snap.

Eupora opened its warming shelter on Sunday at the Civic Center.

“We want to make sure that we have space for any citizens or any residents who might need a place to stay. Quite often during this first cold snap of the season, they get caught off guard. They might have mechanical or heat failure,” said Eupora Public Works Director Odie Avery.

This is the second year Eupora has made arrangements to help people stay warm.

Last year, the mayor and board of alderman met to discuss a game plan to help the community fight the freeze.

“They passed a resolution stating that anytime the temperatures are going to be dipping below 32, we’re going to have this space available for any citizen who might need a space to stay warm,” said Avery.

The building formerly used by the National Guard has been in the city’s hands for the past few years and used for different events.

And the city has a vision to make the space more accommodating for the residents in cold seasons.

“Right now, it’s kind of minimal. We are in the process of getting more a better setup to accommodate residents. We do have some cots, camping cots on the way, to provide a sort of sleeping space if people need to stay overnight. We do encourage any folks this evening through Tuesday to bring some bedding. If you got an air mattress or a camping cot, bring that with you,” said Avery.

Warm blankets and warm clothing are also encouraged.

The shelter will be open overnight when temperatures are low.

“We were very fortunate to add central heat and air to this facility about two years ago. It already had a nice gas heat system, so we’re kind of double-covered on heat,” said Avery.

City workers volunteers will rotate in to check on the residents.

The shelter is expected to be open through Tuesday morning.

The city said people from surrounding counties are also welcome to come.

Contact Odie Avery at 662-552-3248 or Eupora City Hall if you would like to volunteer or donate anything to the shelter.

