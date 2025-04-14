Eupora PD gives safety tips during a rise in car burglaries

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Due to a recent increase in car burglaries throughout the area, the Eupora Police Department is encouraging all residents to secure their vehicles.

Eupora Police Officers are reminding people to always lock their vehicle, even when parked at home.

Do not leave valuables in plain sight; store them out of view or take them with you.

Be aware of your surroundings, especially in parking lots and neighborhoods.

If you witness any suspicious activity, do not hesitate to call 911 immediately.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.