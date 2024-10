Eupora PD needs help locating a missing person

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Eupora Police Department needs help locating a missing person.

62-year-olf Loretta McGowan Ford was last seen leaving Oak Tree Inn Wednesday morning October 2.

If you see Ford, please contact Eupora Police Department at (662) 258-4121 or call 911.

