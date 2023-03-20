Eupora Police Department hosts Easter activities for kids, families

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Easter started early for kids and families in Eupora.

Saturday, March 18, the police department held a Funny Bunny Fun Day at the PD.

The event had an easter egg hunt for kids aged one through nine.

There was also an easter egg basket giveaway, gift cards were given out, and a chance for a couple of lucky kids to get into a money machine for cash prizes.

Eupora Mayor Blake McMullan and Police Chief Lawrence Caradine said they were thankful for the dozens of kids that came out and hope to have the event again next year.

