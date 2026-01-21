Eupora provides warming stations for those in need

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Eupora has extended its warming center throughout this Winter Storm event.

According to the city’s Facebook page, the city will continue to utilize the Eupora Civic Center as a Warming Station for those who may need it.

The post encourages people to check on their neighbors, especially those who may be older and those without sufficient heat in their homes.

The city says it will continue to monitor the weather closely and will send out updates to its Facebook page. Those who wish to receive updates to their phone should text EUPORA to 91896.

