Eupora receives grants from Federal Government to equip police force

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Eupora is getting $250,000 from the Federal Government to better equip its police department.

The Department of Justice has awarded two grants to Eupora through the Office of Community-Oriented Police Services, or COPS.

Both grants will help city leaders modernize the Police Department.

$125,000 will be used for new In-car Body Camera/License Plate Readers for patrol cars.

These cameras will connect from the car to the officer and also has the ability to scan license plates for stolen cars or vehicles wanted in other jurisdictions.

A $128,000 grant will be used to buy software and technology to help the department process court claims and reports to the federal National Incident-Based Reporting System.

