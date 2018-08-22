Eupora Teen arrested in connection to Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A teenager is arrested in connection to a shooting last week in Starkville.

Carson Clement, 19 of Eupora, was arrested Wednesday on a felony warrant.

That shooting happened last Thursday night at the Block Townhomes on South Montgomery Street in Starkville.

One man was taken to OCH with a gunshot wound and later flown to another hospital.

Clement was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail from Muscle Shoals,

Alabama.

His bond is set at $250,000.

Police say Clement is charged with Attempted Murder.