Even hotter today with hazy sun

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures inch up a couple degrees for Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s front.

WEDNESDAY: Expect a good deal of hazy sun with highs in the lower to possibly middle 90s. The haze in the sky will actually stem from the ongoing wildfires in southeastern Canada and could create some difficulty for the sensitive breathing groups.

THURSDAY: A weak front is set to move through during the day, bringing a slightly better chance of a few downpours. Highs will still manage the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: This looks to the best weather day! Expect plenty of sun with highs in the middle 80s and drier air – it should feel quite nice!

WEEKEND: The heat & humidity come roaring back by Saturday afternoon, but the higher rain chances hold off until Sunday. Scattered showers and storms are a good bet Sunday afternoon & evening.