Evenflo Company issues recall on nearly 75,000 car seats

(WCBI) – A popular baby gear brand recalls certain models of its car seats due to possible safety concerns.

The Evenflo Company issued a voluntary recall for nearly 75,000 of its “all-in-one four-in-one convertible car seat.”

The affected products were manufactured between January 2022 and June 2024.

According to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report, there are concerns that the car seat may shift positions when it’s rear-facing.

Evenflo said there have been no reports of injuries linked to the recalled seats at this time.

the company says it plans to start mailing out letters to affected owners starting January 26, offering a free replacement.

but notes you do not have to return the seats and that they are, quote “safe to continue using” in the meantime.

But if it’s rear-facing, to make sure that no one puts their fingers in the recline mechanism.

