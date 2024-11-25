Evening shower chance Monday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances return this week along with a series of cold fronts allowing for seasonal temperatures to return. By the end of the week, cooler temperatures settle in the region!

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds will begin to fill in tonight with temperatures sitting in the low 50s. With a light wind and a generally clear sky, areas of patchy fog could develop overnight.

MONDAY: Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week with highs topping out in the mid 70s. We will remain dry throughout the morning and afternoon, but clouds and a few showers will begin to fill in from the Northwest as a cold front sweeps the area. Best timing for these scattered showers is looking to be around 6:00 PM Monday with showers leaving by midnight. Tomorrow night’s low temperatures will sit in the upper 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures return to near seasonal with highs in the mid 60s Tuesday. Another system will begin to work its way to Northeast Mississippi giving us a shot at showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday for Thanksgiving. Currently, it is looking like the best chance for any storm activity to be Wednesday evening which isn’t the best news for Thanksgiving travel. But, if you plan on going Black Friday shopping, get the coat as the cold front will drop high temperatures for the rest of the week into the low 50s!