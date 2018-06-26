- Advertisement -

A former employee at Cambridge Analytica tells CBS News she’s offering to help government investigators who are looking into the now defunct data company. Brittany Kaiser spoke to “CBS This Morning” co-host John Dickerson for her first U.S. broadcast network interview.

Kaiser said she knows “for a fact” that Cambridge Analytica had access to more surreptitiously-gathered Facebook user data than has been reported. She showed Dickerson an email from a Cambridge Analytica data scientist who helped develop a quiz she says was similar to the “This Is Your Digital Life” app that collected data on 87 million Facebook users.

The data scientist asked colleagues to share the quiz with friends and family, but to “Please DO NOT MENTION THAT IT IS AN SCL THING.” SCL Group was the parent company of Cambridge Analytica.

John Dickerson: What does that say to you, that there was an email sent saying, “Spread this app far and wide, but don’t say where it came from?” Brittany Kaiser: Yeah, upon reflection it seems that there were a couple people at the company who were aware that this type of data collection, especially for political purposes, could have been controversial.

In a response to CBS News, the data scientist claims, “The project never launched — no data was collected.” He suggested the intent of the email was “to see how the app would grow organically,” without having the “corporate nature make it less enticing.”

