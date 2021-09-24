Ex-Mississippi police officer pleads guilty to theft charges

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A former police officer in North Mississippi accused of stealing from suspects has pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor theft charges in federal court.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Dustin Rambo also pleaded guilty this week to a charge of lying to a federal agent.

Prosecutors agreed to drop another charge that accused the 34-year-old Rambo of sexual battery on a woman in his custody.

He could face up to nine years in prison. Rambo worked for the Booneville Police Department when prosecutors say he stole cash, a debit card, prescription narcotics and other personal items from four people he either arrested or helped to arrest.