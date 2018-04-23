Ex-NFL player: Photo of daughter, prom date and gun was “joke”

NEW YORK — Former NFL kicker Jay Feely says a photo of him holding a pistol while standing between his daughter and her prom date was intended to be a joke. Feely posted the photo on Twitter Saturday. The photo shows him standing with his arm around his daughter and with the gun in his other hand, next to his daughter’s date.
But, some people thought he crossed a line.
On Sunday, Feely, now a commentator for CBS, wrote that the couple, who have dated for over a year, knew he was joking.
He says he takes gun safety seriously and the gun was not loaded. He says he did not intend to be “insensitive” to the gun control issue.
Feely, 41, played for the Falcons, Giants, Dolphins, Chiefs, Jets, Cardinals and Bears during his NFL career. He retired from pro football in 2014.
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.