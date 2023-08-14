Ex-Rankin County officers involved in assault on 2 black men plead guilty

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Six former Rankin County officers involved in an assault on two black men appeared in court where they entered guilty pleas on state charges in connection to the case.

The state charges against the former officers include aggravated assault, home invasion, obstruction of justice/hindering prosecution in the first degree.

Court documents show that on January 24, the officers burst into a home without a warrant, then handcuffed and used a stun gun on the two men, Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker.

The officers assaulted them with a sex object, beat them, and used their stun guns repeatedly over a roughly 90-minute period. It ended with one deputy placing a gun in Jenkins’ mouth and firing.

The document also showed the officers did not give him medical attention but discussed a “false cover story to cover up their misconduct.”

