Amory Police Department identifies suspect in theft case

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – On April 29th, the Amory Police Department was trying to identify a man involved in a theft from a home.

The robbery took place in the area of Highway 278 E and 7th St Street South.

As of May 3, investigators with the Amory Police Department identified the suspect involved in this case.

An arrest was made and the stolen property was recovered.

We will bring you more updates as they become available.

