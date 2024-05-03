Shopping trip ends with shoplifting charges for Lee County women

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A shopping trip to Tupelo ended with a visit to jail for two Lee County women.

Tuesday, Tupelo police were called to a business in the Barnes Crossing area about a substantial shoplifting case.

When they got to the business, they were told that two women had taken more than $1,000 worth of merchandise.

Officers arrested Marie Thomas of Mooreville and Brandy Allred from Nettleton at the scene.

Thomas was charged with felony shoplifting. Her bond has been set at $5,000.

Allred was also identified as a suspect in two grand larceny cases involving a business on South Green Street in Tupelo back in February.

She was charged with felony shoplifting and two counts of grand larceny.

Her bond has been set at $50,000.

