Columbus police make arrest in one shooting investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police made an arrest in one shooting and continued to investigate another.

18-year-old Tavaris Mixon was charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

A CPD Spokesman said the shooting happened Wednesday evening in the area of 18th Street and Seventh Avenue North.

An officer saw two teens run into a home on 21st Street.

Three teens were arrested and now Mixon.

No one was injured.

