Exchange Club hosts ACE Awards in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Exchange Club of Columbus hosted the 2024-2025 Youth of the Year and Accepting the Challenge of Excellence Awards Luncheon.

The committee takes applicants from all of the local high schools in Lowndes County.

The A.C.E. Award is for a student that has excelled through hardship in their life.

The Youth Award is based on Academics and community service.

The winners get a certificate and a check from the Exchange Club and can participate at the National Level.

“The A.C.E. Award, it takes a lot of strength and courage to fill out those forms and kind of relive things that they may have gone through. And that’s hard. But they do it and they do it in the hopes of inspiring others and showing that no matter your background or walk of life, you can aspire and do great things. And the youth, the same thing just, you know, just take pride in what you do and for the community and as well as your overall person, your grades. And it just inspires others to walk in their footsteps,” said Exchange Club member, Amy Elmore.

This year’s nominees for A.C.E. of the Year were Ryoma Kurosawa, Savannah Massey, and Adam Malone. The winner was Amanda Stewart of West Lowndes High School.

For the youth award, the nominees were Ramse Jefferson, Joseph Jackson Wallace, and Braycee Jade Fenster. The winner was Marlie Tolleson of New Hope High School.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.