Exchange Club of Columbus hosts annual Youth, ACE Awards ceremony

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Lowndes County high schoolers are recognized for their work and their leadership.

The Exchange Club of Columbus hosted its annual Youth and ACE Awards ceremony on Thursday.

The organization recognized teens that have overcome adversities and challenges while pursuing good grades and leadership.

Students from five schools in the county took part in the event.

Exchange Club members said it’s important to recognize the kids for their work.

“We want to honor these students, especially not only the youth who always get achievements, and recognitions but also the ACE award who kind of flys under the radar. They may not have high academics but they have a lot of struggles to overcome where they are,” said Ann Marie Higgins, Exchange Club of Columbus.

“Find those people in your life that you can cling to. Get those mentors and be that mentor to people below you, so they can grow into that. So they can get past those struggles as well,” said Ella Sylvest, Youth of the Year from New Hope High School.

The Exchange Club hopes the Youth Award is an incentive to other teens in the community to strive for good grades and leadership qualities.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter