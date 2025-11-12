Exclusive: Trump administration plans meeting over House effort to force release of Epstein files

(CNN NEWS) – Sources from CNN say, top Trump administration officials were planning to meet on Wednesday about an effort in the US House to force a vote on releasing Justice Department case files related to Jeffrey Epstein, according to multiple sources familiar with the meeting.

One of the sources said the planned meeting would include Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel and Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who has wanted the Justice Department to release their trove of Epstein files and has signed onto the effort in the US House to force the vote compelling their release.

CNN has not yet confirmed if the meeting has taken place. A spokesperson for the Justice Department declined to comment, and the White House did not immediately return a request for comment. CNN has reached out to Boebert’s office.

Still, the intention of a meeting underscores the Trump administration’s concerns around the Epstein saga, which roared back Wednesday morning when the House Oversight Committee released more documents it had obtained from Epstein’s estate.

The Justice Department files, which capture years of investigation into a child sex trafficking ring, could include details the House hasn’t obtained.

The controversy around Epstein and his contacts with other powerful people, including Donald Trump, has divided the Republican Party in recent months, with Boebert being among the Republican House members publicly pushing for more transparency around the case.

Trump hasn’t been accused of any crime, and longtime Epstein contact and convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell previously told Blanche in an interview this summer that she had seen no wrongdoing, including by Trump.

