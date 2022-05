Executive Director of Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board retiring

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board is looking for a new leader.

Executive Director Stacey Pickering is retiring.

His chief of staff, Melissa Wade, is pursuing other opportunities.

The agency recently announced the moves.

Pickering is a former state senator and state auditor.

The VA Board says Pickering and Wade are both resigning as of July 11th.