Expectant mother, child killed in Chickasaw County crash
An expectant Chickasaw County mother and her child died after a traffic accident
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The ongoing winter storm claims two more lives after a crash in Chickasaw County.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a car ran off the side of Highway 15 and hit a tree.
Troopers tell WCBI that 22-year-old Heather Holt of Harris Boone, Arkansas was a passenger in that vehicle.
She was flown to an Oxford hospital where she died.
A man died from hypothermia in Sharkey County.
A traffic accident claimed the life of a person in Humphreys County.
So far, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says four people have died in the state as a result of the winter storm.
Lafayette County has declared a state of emergency due to the snow and ice.