Expectant mother, child killed in Chickasaw County crash

An expectant Chickasaw County mother and her child died after a traffic accident

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The ongoing winter storm claims two more lives after a crash in Chickasaw County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a car ran off the side of Highway 15 and hit a tree.

Troopers tell WCBI that 22-year-old Heather Holt of Harris Boone, Arkansas was a passenger in that vehicle.

She was flown to an Oxford hospital where she died.

A man died from hypothermia in Sharkey County.

A traffic accident claimed the life of a person in Humphreys County.

So far, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says four people have died in the state as a result of the winter storm.

Lafayette County has declared a state of emergency due to the snow and ice.