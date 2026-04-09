Expert Tax Accountant gives essential tips ahead of deadline

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you haven’t filed your taxes, you have less than a week to do so.

The April 15 deadline is next Wednesday, and tax preparers and accountants are working overtime.

Tax Services are extra busy making sure they get their clients’ tax returns in ahead of the April 15 deadline.

If you’ve waited until the last minute, there are still some things you can do to keep your tax bill down.

Brenda Martin has been helping people with their taxes for more than 40 years.

She said the “Big, Beautiful Bill” has brought some changes to how you should file your taxes.

“You can make up to $25,000, and you’ll get tips, and you write $25,000 of your salary off, but it would have to be just for tips, though,” Martin said. “Next thing is overtime pay, this year is the first year, so a lot of the companies didn’t put overtime pay on the clients’ W-2 because they didn’t know.”

Mississippi has begun phasing out its state income tax, but it won’t be fully eliminated until 2040, so you still have to file.

Martin said it’s important to stay up to date on any recent changes in tax filing to make sure everything gets done correctly.

“I always go to the IRS Nationwide forum to find out what the new tax laws are for the upcoming year,” Martin said. “Always make sure to have your taxes filed properly because if you don’t, we can’t touch anybody else’s tax returns, we can’t get liable for that.”

If you don’t think you’re going to make the April 15 deadline, you may be able to file for an extension, but you will still have to pay what you owe, and you may face penalties.

If you have questions, ask a tax professional.

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