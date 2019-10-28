Explosion at gender reveal party kills woman in Iowa

Texas authorities on manhunt after 2 shot dead at Halloween party
On Sunday night, gunfire erupted after a vigil for one of the two people killed
6H ago
Was NYC millionaire’s murder a family affair?
After a NYC businessman is found dead in his office stabbed 48 times, police zero in on those who saw him last: his wife and her brother. Two decades later, a trial and some answers
Oct 26
Should teen who recorded friend’s suicide be held responsible?
Jchandra Brown’s death appeared to be a suicide — but investigators say she was helped by a friend who recorded it and weeks earlier texted “it’s like getting away with murder”
Oct 26