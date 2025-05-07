Explosion occurs at Hunt Oil Refinery in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, AL. (WCBI) -A powerful explosion rocked parts of Tuscaloosa County on May 7

Our news partner, WVUA in Tuscaloosa, reports that the explosion happened just before noon at the Hunt Oil Refinery in

West Tuscaloosa.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the area of the refinery when first responders arrived at the scene.

People as far as 16 miles away reported hearing the explosion.

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Public Safety Educator and Public Information Officer Holly Whigham said the incident happened around 11:45 a.m.

TFR assisted the Hunt fire brigade to stabilize, evaluate injuries, and make sure everyone was accounted for.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.