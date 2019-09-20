Explosion reported in Wayne County; emergency crews responding

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) – Emergency crews are responding to an explosion in Wayne County.
District 2 Supervisor Joe Dyess described it as a “pipeline explosion” and said it happened Friday morning in the area of Fred West Road and Gatlin Road. Sheriff Jody Ashley said the explosion involved a stationary holding tank, but he could not say what was inside the tank.
Dyess said first responders are accessing the situation. He could not confirm any injuries but did say several ambulances and an air medical transport unit are on the scene.
