Extreme heat heading into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A pleasant and mild night in store for us with mostly clear conditions. The heat and humidity quickly begins to build back into the region throughout this weekend and into next week. Heat index values will be back into the triple digits.

TONIGHT – A perfect and beautiful night in store for us if you have any Friday night plans! Not too humid quite yet and temperatures falling to near 70 tonight. Sky conditions remain mostly clear for the rest of tonight.

TOMORROW – Looking ahead towards your Saturday it will be another HOT and sunny day with mostly clear conditions! This allows for our temperatures to quickly climb into the upper 90s tomorrow with heat index values into the triple digits. So, if you do have any outdoor plans tomorrow you will definitely want to have the sunscreen on and stay hydrated! There is a slim chance of a few brief and very isolated showers for the afternoon, but overall things remain mostly dry. Heading into the evening hours, we stay mostly clear with calm winds. Overnight lows will drop into the low 70s.

THIS WEEKEND – A HOT weekend is in store for us! Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s Saturday and possibly into the triple digits by Sunday. This means that heat index values will also be in the triple digits as well. We return to more of a Summer like pattern with the chance to see a few brief pop-up showers on Sunday.