Extreme Heat Warning across Mississippi

Mississippi (WCBI) – If Wednesday felt hotter than normal, it wasn’t your imagination.

Even though we had an afternoon shower, the viewing area was expected to reach dangerous levels of heat.

High temperatures and high humidity are not a good combination.

Most of our viewing area was under an Extreme Heat Warning on Wednesday, July 23.

WCBI Meteorologist Charlie Goldstein explained what that heat means to you.

“There’s a certain threshold where heat becomes dangerous to the human body, and once we get to like 110, ‘feels like’ temperatures up to like 115, that’s when it starts to get not good to be outside,” Goldstein.

The heat index is based on the air temperature and level of humidity.

In some areas, the heat index got up to 115 degrees.

Goldstein said it is the highest our heat index has reached so far this year.

“Real temperatures today may not actually end up being the hottest, but the ‘feels like’ temperatures will be the hottest at least for our area,” said Goldstein.

According to the National Weather Service, heat is the number one cause of weather-related deaths.

Andrew Benton with Benton’s Maintenance and Mechanical plans ahead to keep him and his workers cool.

“It’s been pretty rough. Not going to lie. We do a lot of work in attics and so, main thing that we’ve been doing is focusing on getting them there early in the morning. We started coming in like an hour and a half earlier and getting our day started before it gets too hot,” said Andrew Benton, owner of Benton’s Maintenance and Mechanical, Inc.

They also work outside.

Benton encourages his workers to takes breaks from the heat.

He also sends crews out in pairs so they can alternate.

“We’re giving them lots of water, lots of Gatorade. We’ll also have them scheduled probably a couple of times this summer, (to) do an IV treatment. So, we’ll actually have somebody come in, and everybody will get IVs. And we’ll give them hydration IVs,” said Benton.

Workers are also wearing cooler clothing and were provided a tent as a shade from the sun when working outside.

Goldstein encourages viewers to check on their people, especially children and the elderly.

The heat warning lasts from 10 am to 8 pm.

