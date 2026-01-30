Extremely Cold Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cold and windy conditions are in store for the next couple days. After that, we’ll start to warm up as we head into next week.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will slowly climb out of the 20’s into the mid-40’s by the afternoon, with mostly cloudy conditions remaining through the day. Winds out of the northwest will be around 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph possible. There’s a very small chance that a couple of our counties will see a flurry or two this evening, but most of the active weather will stay to our east.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will quickly drop into the teens, with feels like temperatures approaching zero degrees. Winds will continue to blow out of the northwest with gusts up to 30 mph possible overnight.

SATURDAY: No surprise here: cold temperatures and winds will be the story for Saturday. Actual temperatures will only be in the 20’s, with feels like temperatures staying in the single digits and teens through the day. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will be possible, with partly cloudy conditions. Avoid being outside if possible, and make sure to bundle up if you must go out.