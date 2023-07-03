Extremely hot weather causes damage to part of Hwy 82 W in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Asphalt is crumbling, and a crack is running across two lanes of a Mississippi highway.

This is Highway 82 West in Starkville, just before the exit for Highway 369.

This buckling was caused by excessive heat conditions. That’s according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Asphalt can heat up to 140 to 150 degrees on a day with temperatures in the 90s. That can break down the binding in the asphalt and buckling can happen.

State road crews plan to be on-site Wednesday to begin repairs, as long as the concrete is available and the weather cooperates.

