Voters cast ballots in a midterm election that is largely a referendum on President Trump's performance over the past two years. Democrats are hoping to regain control of Congress and Republicans are fighting to keep the Senate. Also, the body of a Utah mayor killed while deployed with the National Guard in Afghanistan arrived in the U.S. overnight. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.