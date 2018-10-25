Eye Opener: String of mail bombs prompts massive manhunt

A new suspicious package is found in New York City at Robert De Niro’s production house, as the FBI warns there may be more out there. This follows the discovery of at least nine homemade explosives sent to leading critics of President Trump. Also, TV host Megyn Kelly’s NBC News show is reportedly in jeopardy of being canceled following her controversial blackface comments. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds. Get the Eye Opener delivered straight to your inbox.