President Trump orders 5,200 active duty troops to the border with Mexico. His administration says it's to stop the migrant caravan, now nearly 1,000 miles from the U.S. Also, three days after the synagogue shooting, emotions in Pittsburgh are still raw, and some – including Mayor Bill Peduto – fear a visit from the president is too soon. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.