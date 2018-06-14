Facebook to build data center in Huntsville

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Facebook is building a new data center in Huntsville.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced the project during a Thursday press conference in Huntsville. Ivey’s office said the $750 million center will employ 100 people with an average annual salary of $80,000.

Ivey, in a press conference, thanked Facebook executives for believing in Alabama.

Facebook created a page about the project. The social media giant said the 970,000-square-foot (90116-square-meter) data center will begin operations in 2020.

