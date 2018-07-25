Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have agreed to testify sometime in September before the Senate Intelligence Committee, a source familiar with the matter confirms to CBS News.

The expected September testimony comes amid continued concerns about privacy and Russian meddling in the upcoming midterm elections, among other topics. BuzzFeed News first reported that leaders from the tech companies are likely to testify in September.

- Advertisement -

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before lawmakers in highly publicized hearings earlier this year that gleaned little new information, particularly as some members struggled with knowledge of the basics of how the company operates. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the intelligence committee’s Democratic vice chairman, told reporters in June the committee would be trying to question leaders from those companies after the first Zuckerberg hearing made it clear many members “demonstrated they don’t know that much about social media.”

“I think now we’ve got a lot more information and it’s our hope we will have, the chairman and I will be making an announcement shortly to try to bring in the CEO’s of Facebook, Google, Twitter,” Warner said in June.

Alan He contributed reporting. This is a developing story and will be updated.