Fairly dry Wednesday with more rain on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain, rain.. please go away! Wednesday will bring a brief break in steady rainfall before more showers and thunderstorms are back for Thursday. The good news? Sunshine returns just in time for the weekend!

TODAY: We are starting out this morning on a quiet note with some patchy fog and clouds across Northeast Mississippi. Despite the heavy cloud coverage, today will stay fairly dry with a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be into the low 80s by the afternoon with muggy conditions remaining. Speaking of rain, we have received nearly 12 inches of rainfall since May 1st which is well above our monthly average.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and thunderstorms look to move in late Wednesday night and stick around most of Thursday morning with a few strong storms possible. We are under a Level 1 out of 5 Marginal risk for severe weather again, with damaging winds and small hail being the primary threats. The pattern of scattered thunderstorm activity will continue through the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will top out into the low 80s.

FRI-SAT: A few morning showers will be possible Friday morning before a front works through our region, helping to lessen the humidity and restore sunshine just in time for the weekend! Temperatures on Friday will be cooler and into the upper 70s before rebounding into the lower 80s Saturday.