Faith and Blue weekend helped Columbus P.D. connect with locals

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton believes the weekend will help the department in the future.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department had their Faith and Blue event to build connections with the Christian community.

“We’re just trying to bridge and make as many partnerships and relationships as we can for the betterment of the city of Columbus,” Chief Fred Shelton said.

Hand in hand, said Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton.

He believes it was the motto this weekend as area churches and Columbus Police partnered to achieve one goal – to bring peace to the city.

“With the amount of violence that we’re experiencing, we want to try to reduce violence and want to bring a police department and the community,” Chief Shelton said.

Faith and Blue started with a candlelight vigil to honor those who’ve passed due to criminal activity and domestic violence.

The following days included a unity and justice march on Main street ending with a movie night at the Columbus soccer complex.

Shelton said helpful relationships were established.

“Making them connections with them in times of peace, it helps us when there’s if there’s a time of crisis,” Chief Shelton said.

Chief Shelton said by partnering with local churches, officers were able to connect and form bonds with people in the community.

“We realize that a pastor has the ear of people on a weekly basis, at least on a Wednesday night and a Sunday night. If we can put a positive message out from the pastors to the churches, hopefully, that can make a difference in our community,” Chief Shelton said.

And it doesn’t stop there, Shelton said expanding those connections around the city could assist the department with crimes in the future.

“What I liked about it is, we put together something that is something did happen in our community, we know people in the community that we can reach out for resources,” Chief Shelton said.

This was the first time Faith and Blue weekend happened in the city of Columbus with over 100 participants.