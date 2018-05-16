Fake doctor who worked in 4 states sentenced to prison

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A federal judge has sentenced a woman described as a fake doctor who worked in four states to more than six years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Madeline Hughes Haikala imposed the sentence Tuesday on 61-year-old Isabel Kesari Gervais.

Authorities say Gervais described herself as a naturopathic doctor but wasn’t licensed. A statement from prosecutors says she claimed to use naturopathic medicine to cure illnesses including cancer.

Gervais pleaded guilty last year to defrauding patients at a clinic in suburban Birmingham, Alabama.

In her plea agreement she acknowledged operating multiple offices over 15 years in Montgomery, Alabama; Springdale, Arkansas; metro Atlanta; and Leawood, Kansas.

Investigators determined Gervais moved frequently and used aliases including Rose Starr and Debra Lynn Goodman to avoid detection. She had been in Hoover, Alabama, since 2015.

