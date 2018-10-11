Fall Feel Is Here

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows in the mid 40s. Winds taper to 2-7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are likely along with highs in the low 70s. Northerly winds continue between 4 and 8 mph. Quiet conditions are in order for high school football but you’ll need a jacket with temperatures falling from the 60s into the 50s during the games. Lows Friday night are going to be down to around 50.

SATURDAY: A pretty nice day is expected overall with highs in the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Warmer lows around 60 are anticipated for Saturday night.

SUNDAY: There is a 40% chance of a few showers as a cold front slowly moves in from the northwest. It may not move very far across the area on Sunday so the best chance of rain may be across our northwestern counties. Look for highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Temperatures in the 70s, 60s, or 50s are all possible depending on the speed and track of a cold front. There is a lot of uncertainty so stay tuned for revisions to the forecast. Rain chances will continue as long as the front is in the vicinity of our area.

