Fall has arrived!

How about that for the first day of Fall? Clouds moved out of the region early this morning, allowing for a beautiful blue sky to return. Winds were gusty at times, up to 25 mph, but have mostly calmed this afternoon. The good news is the pleasant weather will continue through the remainder of the work week.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with low temperatures in the low-50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool with low temperatures in the low-50s.

THIS WEEK & WEEKEND: Pleasant, Fall weather will stick around through the remainder of the week. Temperatures will stay below 80 degrees until Saturday and Sunday. A warming trend will continue into next week with temperatures reaching the upper-80s by Tuesday ahead of another cold front. Once that front passes through, our temperatures will return to the low-to-mid 80s once again.