Fall is here and so is Munson and Brothers annual Oktoberfest

Columbus, MS (WCBI)- It is officially Fall and time to celebrate the season. Munson and Brothers held its annual Oktoberfest this weekend.

The festival kicked off Friday night with musical performances. It continued Saturday with a 5k beer run and beer mile and the opportunity for the community to support local artists.

Munson and Brothers owner Ryan Munson said this event allows them to celebrate community members.

“We got our start by being crafters and makers,” Munson said. “We want to celebrate other small entrepreneurs.”

Two years ago, the Columbus Arts Council began partnering with Munson to organize the event.

Arts Council executive director Salem Gibson says Oktoberfest is the perfect pairing of art and entertainment. And it has something for everyone.

“Oktoberfest has been very much family-oriented,” Gibson said. “Bring your dog. Bring your babies. Let’s have a good time. Walk the streets and shop local art. I think that art has always brought people together, so it is really cool that the music and the art here in downtown Columbus brings all the community together to have a good time.”

Over the years, the event has continued to grow in vendors and popularity. They have gone from 17 to 25 vendors from last to this year.

“Having a place for people to art together brings the community together and our art board brings business,” Munson said. “And if you can bring business, then that will help our whole community. It gets more taxpayers, more dollars, more revenue, creates more growth for our community.”

They hope to continue to expand the festival in the coming years.

