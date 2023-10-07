Fall is here!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A couple of weeks after fall officially started, we are finally getting some cool weather! Highs peaked near 70° for most today and will stay near that mark on Sunday. To start the next work week, temperatures will rise up to 80° and stay steady through Friday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds will allow us to fall to a low of 42. This will mark the first time since early May with widespread readings in the 40s. A low temperature of 42 is more common for mid-November!

SUNDAY: Be sure to bundle up as you head out to service or brunch in the morning. To start the day, expect temperatures in the 40s to near 50. Thanks to plentiful sunshine, we will warm up quickly to an afternoon high of 71°. Be sure to get outside and enjoy this cool weather if you haven’t yet!

MONDAY: It’ll be another cool morning with temperatures in the mid-40s. We’ll have sunny skies with a high of 79, roughly 10° warmer when compared to the weekend.

REST OF WEEK: Temperatures remain steady near 80. Rain chances return Thursday and Friday.