This morning started out cold with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s across much of the region. It has warmed into a pleasant afternoon, with Fall temperatures for all. Our afternoon high temperatures are in the upper-70s. Tonight’s forecast also looks great for Friday Night Football across the region.

TONIGHT: Clear and seasonably cool with low temperatures in the low-50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon high temperatures in the low-80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and calm with low temperatures in the mid-50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low-80s.

NEXT WEEK: A warming trend will settle into the region, but rain chances stay absent from the forecast for at least the next seven days. We expect to return to the mid-to-upper 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday, but a weak front will back our temperatures back down to the upper-70s to low-80s as we reach next weekend. Moisture does return to the region by the middle of next week though, so we expect to see a few more clouds during each afternoon.