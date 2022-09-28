“Falling” into Fall As highs stabilize in low 80s
THURSDAY: Sunshine and a high in the mid 70s is all that’s really needed for wonderful outdoor weather. Winds of around 5-10 mph from the North and Northeast add to that comfort, although the resultant increased fire danger is a disappointing side effect. Still, with lack of rain chance there will be little to complain about Thursday. Lows bottom out into the low 50s overnight.
FRIDAY: We start to warm up slightly, thanks in part to the continuous slate of clear skies. The day however, will again remain relatively comfortable, with lows sitting in the low 50s overnight.
WEEKEND: Some of the best football weather all fall may be on tap this weekend, with highs just topping out around 80 in the afternoon before going back down heading into the evening. No rain chance either means that rain delays will be nonexistent come game time. Lows are slightly warmer but still nice in the mid to upper 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Once we get into the 80s, expect to stay there, but in a good way! Nothing past the low 80s is expected in the afternoon heading into next week. Increased cloud cover starting Monday provides part of the explanation, with reduced sunshine aiding in keeping highs down. Lows will warm somewhat during this period into the upper 50s, but should remain in this range through Wednesday. Rain chances are no factor heading into the first half of next week.