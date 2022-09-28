“Falling” into Fall As highs stabilize in low 80s

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs in the mid to low 70s undergo a slow but sure climb into the low 80s by next Monday. A pattern of clear, dry and stable weather will enhance fire conditions over the next few days but keep things ideal in terms of comfort.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and a high in the mid 70s is all that’s really needed for wonderful outdoor weather. Winds of around 5-10 mph from the North and Northeast add to that comfort, although the resultant increased fire danger is a disappointing side effect. Still, with lack of rain chance there will be little to complain about Thursday. Lows bottom out into the low 50s overnight.