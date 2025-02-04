False sense of Spring

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A look at what Spring could be like, is happening this week. Near record breaking highs possible, with a light chance for rain each day.

MONDAY NIGHT: Heavy clouds move back in through the overnight hours tonight and into tomorrow morning. Lows will be mild, falling into the middle to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: A day filled with clouds! A cold front will be hitting northern Mississippi, bringing only a few scattered sprinkles. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s. Lows drop only into the upper 50s.

REST OF WEEK: Temperatures each day will stay in the 70s as clouds linger. Sprinkles or spotty light showers are possible Tuesday through Friday, in an in/out pattern. The weekend does bring a slightly better rain chance Sunday as a stronger front is expected to move in …stay tuned!