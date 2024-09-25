Familiar businesses help others achieve personal career goals

The free workshops will focus on topics many HR managers say younger people may be lacking

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – When Brian Richardson and colleagues at Waste Management Tupelo’s office wanted to hire more workers, they wanted to attract a diverse mix of applicants and help the community at the same time.

“So we thought, what better way to do that than to offer workshops to hopefully help people come to WM? But, at the end of the day we want folks to find a good job or career here in Tupelo and Lee County,” Richardson said.

So, with the help of the Community Development Foundation, Waste Management partnered with a non profit called Project ELECT, which is an acronym for Enthusiastic Leaders Engaged in Changing Times.

On September 26, Project ELECT and Waste Management will offer a free workshop. Your Opportunity Unleashed, or YOU, will feature basic tips and experiences from professionals, like Richardson, who as senior manager for Human Resources has seen it all when it comes to potential employees.

“The average hiring manager takes around 7 seconds to review a resume. There is a lot to making that look right and fit the job you are applying for,” Richardson said.

The first seminar will focus on resume writing, optimizing a Linkedin Profile, and interview skills and tips.

Longtime pastor, community leader, and Project ELECT Board member Bishop Willie Wilson said there is a big need in the community, but especially among young people, for the topics and information that will be covered during the workshop.

“I talk with a lot of younger people who say I am going looking for a job, but they don’t understand how important it is to dress properly, in many cases, or prepare themselves to actually fill out an application. Do that properly. We want them to understand it is very valuable to them to look the part they want and act in a way they want,” Bishop Wilson said.

Bishop Wilson said first impressions go a long way, especially in a job interview.

“One thing I have noticed now, with a lot of young people, is when they shake your hand. They don’t look at you and they give you the dish rag handshake. That’s not good because actually people are reading you. What I do is when I shake a young man’s hand and he doesn’t give me a firm handshake, I say, ‘hold up. Shake my hand again. Look at me,'” Pastor Wilson said.

This is the first of three career and leadership development workshops. The goal and hope is for other businesses to step up and host similar workshops for tomorrow’s leaders.

Although the event is free, registration is required. You can register at cdf.ms/you.

