How families can social distance with Santa in Columbus

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – While national health experts have assured children that Santa Claus is immune to the coronavirus…there have been much fewer chances to visit Jolly Old Saint Nicks at stores all over the country.

“It’s not like how Christmas is supposed to go because we had corona and everything.”

That’s how 8-year-old Easton sums up the holiday season in 2020.

In a year where the COVID-19 pandemic has changed so much…Hollyhocks Giftshop in Columbus wantS to make sure 2020 ISN’T a year without a Santa Claus.

“Santa and I discussed it. We wanted to make sure that it was going to be safe. And so with a good discussion of how we would implement those safety measures.”

SU: To make sure the only thing being spread is Christmas Cheer…kids can have their picture taken standing next to Santa instead of on his lap.

“I feel very safe. We’re wearing masks, everybody’s been very good and very respectful about the point of not being too close to each other.”

If a family does want a closer picture…or if the children want to tell them what they would like for Christmas…they can only be next to Santa for a short period of time.

“It’s Santa, of course I feel safe!”

Easton’s mother Megan says she also felt safe letting her children see Santa and is glad to be able to keep at least one other tradition from Christmases past.

“Allow the kids to have some normalcy during this crazy time. They’re already worried about so many things so being able to bring them and let them have that joy is really important, I think.”

Saturday and Sunday are your last chances to see Santa before he gets ready for next week’s delivery. Pictures are $10 per person.