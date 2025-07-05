Families in Caledonia celebrate 4th of July with downtown parade

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents of Caledonia joined in on the 4th of July festivities.

The town hosted its annual Independence Day parade.

The parade started at the Church of Christ in Downtown Caledonia.

People were able to express their patriotism and community pride.

Whether it was activities for kids or enjoying the local businesses, there was a lot for families to do.

Attendees said the event brought the community together.

“It was just a joy for all of us to get together as a family and watch the kids run and grab the candy and all the beads,” Joanna Hall said.

“I’ve never been, and so we were able to come and bring the family and the kids,” Haley Reynolds said. “They really enjoyed it, not only did the kids enjoy it, but we as adults did too. It was a fun experience. I thought it was a great experience and something to continue every year. We’ve heard about it happening last year, and I feel like it brings the community closer.”

Caledonia also celebrated the 4th of July with a barbecue competition held after the parade.

