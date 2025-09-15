Families in Tupelo explore annual Touch-A-Truck event

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Area organizations are often looking for ways to connect with their communities.

In Tupelo, the Parks and Recreation Department is helping them do it in a fun way that especially appeals to kids and kids at heart.

Tupelo Parks and Recreation is gathering the community together for some family-friendly fun.

The Touch-A-Truck event allowed families to explore emergency vehicles, trucks, tractors, race cars, and even helicopters, and learn about the people who operate them.

Families say they cherish moments spent together at the annual event.

“We look forward to it every year since we have 4 boys. It’s a really cool, free event where you get to see different vehicles, climb on them, touch them, learn about what they do, and participate in various activities, all while receiving gift bags. It’s just really fun, we look forward to it every year.”

Atmos manager of public affairs Lauren Ann-Cobb says she enjoys being able to bond and educate the community about their services.

“Natural gas services are something you can’t really see; it’s below the ground, so it is a great opportunity for us to connect with parents and children and teach them about natural gas safety. The importance of calling 922 before you dig, and if you smell natural gas. This is a great opportunity in a fun environment, a relaxed environment to raise awareness and also educate the public on natural gas safety.”

Attendees were able to interact with the vehicles and first responders at the event at Veterans Memorial Park.

Families were also able to get free accessories, items, and food from vendors.

“It’s great, I think it’s a great way to get out in the community and see some friends that always come here as well.”

“This is just a great event for the Tupelo area that everybody can come out and see what all the trucks have to offer, and it is just a good event for the community to gather and celebrate the beautiful weather.”

To see what all Tupelo Parks and Recreation has to offer, you can go to their Facebook page.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.